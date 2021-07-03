Legion baseball: Marketmen drop second straight at tournament

The offense was hard to come by for a second straight game for the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen as they dropped their second pool play game at the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament on Friday night at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen, who scored just twice in an opening loss to Mid-Coast on Thursday, dropped an 8-3 decision to Portland Eastside on Friday night.

Corvallis took a 1-0 lead in the second but Portland scored three times in the third and pushed the lead to 7-1in the sixth before the Marketmen scored twice in the bottom of the inning.

Michael Cale had two hits and drove in two runs and Noah Dewey the other for the Marktemen, who had seven hits in the seven-inning game. Luke Killinger had two of the hits and scored twice for Corvallis.

The Marketmen were scheduled to play Sherwood, which started 2-0 in the tournament, Saturday night in the final pool play game before Sunday’s final day.