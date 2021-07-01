Legion baseball: Marketmen split two

Gerding Builders split a doubleheader against Salem Withnell on Wednesday.

The Marketmen won the first game 1-0 and fell 3-2 in the second.

Justin Misfeldt knocked in Gerding's lone run in the first inning and the Marketmen kept Withnell a bay from there.

Noah Dewey pitched five innings and struck out three and Marcus Allen pitched two innings with one strikeout.

Misfeldt and Carson Gerding both had two hits in the win.

Withnell scored in the bottom of the seventh to take the second game.

Allen had two hits for the Marketmen.

