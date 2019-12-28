Linn-Benton basketball: Both teams win at tournaments

Marri-Anna had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes off the bench Saturday to lead the Linn-Benton women's basketball team to a 75-35 win against Shoreline in a tournament at Chemeketa in Salem.

Elizabeth Chavez added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Amyr Lowe 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Roadrunners (10-1).

LB plays Treasure Valley in another tournament game Sunday.

Men

Kadeem Nelson also had a big game as a reserve, scoring 28 points — on 9 of 12 from the floor and 9 of 11 at the foul line — as the Roadrunners got an 87-78 win versus Walla Walla in a tournament at Clackamas in Oregon City.

Kyree Davis chipped in 18 points and six rebounds and Kye Blaser 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Roadrunners take on Skagit Valley in another tournament game Sunday.

