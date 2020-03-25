Linn-Benton CC baseball left in limbo after promising season comes to a halt

Most athletes are operating in a state of limbo during the pandemic, but losing an entire season poses a particularly difficult situation for junior college athletes. Their futures are dependent on how they perform at their respective two-year school.

“Where I play summer ball was gonna kind of depend on how I played this season,” Linn-Benton freshman Ruben Cedillo said. “Now that’s not gonna happen.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NWAC has already offered a logistical solution for some: It announced on March 18 that its student-athletes will not be charged a season of eligibility and sophomores will be eligible to return next season if they so choose. But some players could be ready to simply move on to the next stage of their lives.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to get all of our sophomores out if we can,” Peterson said. “But if they don’t have anywhere to go, they’re more than welcome to come back. … I think it’s crazy for these guys that were redshirt sophomores this year, they’ll be looking at their fourth year of junior college. So that’s gonna be a weird path for everybody. We’ll just have to see how it all plays out once we get some more hard answers.”