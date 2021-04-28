 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linn-Benton volleyball: Roadrunners win in three
0 comments

Linn-Benton volleyball: Roadrunners win in three

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton Community College knocked off Chemeketa 3-0 in NWAC South Region volleyball action Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-12.

The win kept the Roadrunners' (7-2) win streak going at seven. Chemeketa dropped to 3-8.

Emily Curtis led Linn-Benton's offensive attack with 11 kills and five aces. Alicia Vandervoort-Walters added seven kills and hit .700 for the night. Sydnie Johnson led the Roadrunners offense with 29 assists. Marja Annua added three blocks for the Roadrunners.

As a team, the Roadrunners hit .387 on the night.

Linn-Benton travels to Chemeketa on Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Pop Warner offers passing league

  • Updated

Mid-Valley Pop Warner is offering a spring passing league for children ages 8-14 years old. Online registration is open at www.mvpopwarner.com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News