Longtime friends Lucie Davis, Lauren Yon back together again in the pool

“It’s almost like we’re in a parallel of our childhood, which is pretty funny,” Davis said.

When the swimming season came around, Yon found the training to be much different than what she was used to on her high school and club teams and in Corvallis. It was also her first time away from home, which added to the challenging transition.

“It’s definitely a learning curve year for me. I didn’t have the best season, but I’ll be the first to admit that,” she said. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’ve learned a lot about myself. Learned a lot about growth … and just made a lot of great memories.”

Away from the pool, Yon got out of her comfort zone. She finalized her major and made more connections in a new place. She also took a leadership role on her new team.

In the pool, she’s made her way through the changes in training and now feels as though she’s ready to move forward. She competed at the Mountain West Conference championship meet in three events.

“It took the longest time for my body to adjust to the training, to the weight lifting we were doing,” Yon said. “But I’ve kind of just gotten there, and it’s unfortunate that we’re now on a break.”