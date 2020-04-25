Longtime friends Lucie Davis, Lauren Yon back together again in the pool

Lucie Davis and Lauren Yon have been best friends since meeting as little girls.
Their friendship began when their fathers, Bruce Davis and Jim Yon, worked together at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Davis family needed help with a house move.
“It was just an instant connection,” Lauren Yon said.
The two spent thousands of hours growing up as club and high school swimming teammates in Sweet Home. Davis attended East Linn Christian Academy but competed for Sweet Home because her school didn’t offer swimming.
They went their separate ways after graduation, Davis to Boise State in 2017 and Yon to Oregon State a year later, to continue their athletic careers. But an untimely situation for Yon, with OSU shuttering its program after the 2019 season, has brought the longtime companions back together this past year as teammates at Boise State.
“You could definitely see them shine together,” said Broncos head coach Christine Mabile. “They’ve got a very special relationship. It’s very sisterly. It’s a forever bond.”
Standout swimmers
Davis and Yon left their marks at Sweet Home High while leading the girls team to back-to-back state OSAA team titles in 2016 and 2017.
Both were part of 14 event victories at the state level. Davis won eight individual titles, four apiece in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Yon won seven total individual races over four different events, including four straight in the 200 individual medley.
Longtime Huskies coach Doug Peargin said the NCAA Division I athletes he’s had haven’t relied on just natural ability.
“Their work ethic takes them that extra inch beyond,” he said. “They’re the kind of kids that aren’t late. Not only do they never miss practice, they’re never even close to being late. They’re out there setting the lane lines in and getting everything ready so we can get in there and get things going.”
And, Peargin adds, they’re often the ones staying after practice to spend more time focusing on an aspect that needs improving.
For Davis and Yon, their impacts in Sweet Home have continued even after they’ve moved on.
Peargin loves seeing both and some of his other former athletes walk through the door at the Sweet Home Community Pool during practices or meets.
“A kid will listen to a kid more times than they will listen to a coach,” Peargin said. “I’ll say, ‘Lauren, watch that gal’s breaststroke and see what you can see in there, where she can pick up a little more speed if she’s doing something different.’ They help out a lot like that.”
Yon says she loves helping the up-and-coming swimmers, just like she was aided by older competitors when she was younger.
Last summer, she helped coach in the Sweet Home Swim Club alongside her mom, Angie, and Bruce Davis. “It’s kind of full circle, I guess,” Yon said.
“You can just see pure passion. It’s the most rewarding experience because I feel once you get to this level of the sport it is a constant grind,” she said. “You have to constantly remind yourself, ‘this is worth it, this is what you love to do.’ It always isn’t evident.”
An unexpected change
Yon chose Oregon State because she loved the team culture and the community. The campus felt like home, and being 30-some miles from her own home would allow her family to easily travel to meets.
Her freshman season was a successful one, capped by personal bests in three events at the Pac-12 championships. She entered the school’s record book at eighth in the 400-yard individual medley after her performance at the conference meet.
“It was a really good season,” Yon said. “I was really thankful for how I competed that year.”
But that joy soon turned to sadness and disappointment when Oregon State announced the day after the Pac-12 meet that the university would no longer have a team. Athletes would have their scholarships honored if they remained at the school, or they could look to go elsewhere.
During a meeting with athletic administrators, the team learned of the decision at the same time as the general public. It came as a shock given the progress that had been made that season, Yon said.
“It was pretty heartbreaking. We didn’t have any clue,” she said.
Recruiting for a collegiate season is, for the most part, usually completed by two Septembers earlier, leaving the OSU swimmers to decide if transferring would be worth it. Scholarship money, at most schools, was unavailable by that point.
Nine of Oregon State’s 10 freshmen and a junior ultimately decided to transfer.
Yon already had plans to travel to Boise, Idaho, to see Davis during spring break a few weeks after the announcement. Boise State was the other school Yon visited while also being recruited by Oregon State and she enjoyed her experience.
While Yon was still trying to figure out what she was going to do, the Broncos’ coaches viewed her time in Boise as a mini recruiting trip. It turned out there was a scholarship available.
“I just felt good about what I was walking into. I really like it here,” Yon said. “It was a very unfortunate circumstance that turned into a good one.”
When she found a place to live in Boise, a duplex, she discovered Davis was a resident there. In Sweet Home, their families lived across the street from each other and spent a lot of time together.
“It’s almost like we’re in a parallel of our childhood, which is pretty funny,” Davis said.
When the swimming season came around, Yon found the training to be much different than what she was used to on her high school and club teams and in Corvallis. It was also her first time away from home, which added to the challenging transition.
“It’s definitely a learning curve year for me. I didn’t have the best season, but I’ll be the first to admit that,” she said. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’ve learned a lot about myself. Learned a lot about growth … and just made a lot of great memories.”
Away from the pool, Yon got out of her comfort zone. She finalized her major and made more connections in a new place. She also took a leadership role on her new team.
In the pool, she’s made her way through the changes in training and now feels as though she’s ready to move forward. She competed at the Mountain West Conference championship meet in three events.
“It took the longest time for my body to adjust to the training, to the weight lifting we were doing,” Yon said. “But I’ve kind of just gotten there, and it’s unfortunate that we’re now on a break.”
Like her friend, Davis has faced some significant adversity over the past 15 months.
On Jan. 18, 2019, she was with teammates in a van heading to the Boise airport for a meet in Wyoming when the van was involved in an accident.
Davis suffered a serious concussion. Injuries to others included broken ribs, a broken hand and concussions.
A 24-year-old woman driving a vehicle that hit the van was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence.
Davis spent much of the next three months in a dark room, getting acupuncture treatment and meeting with counselors as she worked her way back to what life was like before being disrupted. It was mid-March before she was back in the pool, starting with 30-minute sessions on route to routine four-hour workout days for the Broncos. She faced highs and lows as she readjusted to her training.
She credits Boise State faculty with helping her get back on track in the classroom after missing two weeks of school.
Exactly six months to the day after the accident, Davis qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, taking nearly 13 seconds off her previous personal best in the 800-meter freestyle for the win at the Speedo Sectionals at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. Her time — 8 minutes, 47.25 seconds — was 0.86 seconds under the cut line.
“She had so much fight in her, she wanted it really bad and she did everything she could,” Mabile said.
Making the trials had been Davis’ ultimate goal for most of her time as a competitive swimmer. She and her coach knew it was within reach but didn’t expect it then.
Davis considers it one of her proudest accomplishments considering how much time she was away from the sport.
“It was very exciting. It didn’t seem real for a long time,” she said. “I’ve never felt that there was such a perfect race.”
Davis, who goes by Lucia in college, carried that momentum into the winter season at Boise State.
She had a strong conference meet, placing third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 1,650 freestyle while helping her team to sixth in the 800 freestyle relay. The Broncos were seventh of 10 teams.
The U.S. trials, originally scheduled for this June, are now slated for June 13-20, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Back together
Like they did growing up, Davis and Yon have shown their abilities in and out of competition in Boise.
Yon is an energetic person with an easy-going personality. She’s a leader by example and was voted a team captain for next season, her coach said. She’ll be asked to hold teammates accountable to standards set and be that same role model every day.
Davis is an upperclassman and also a leader who works hard. She’s a desired member of the relays because she can be counted on.
Davis and Yon are alike in that others are drawn to them because they’re optimistic, hopeful people, Mabile said.
They swim in different groups at practice because of the events they compete in, but they’re in adjacent lanes and offer encouragement to one another.
Davis says her team is full of friendly, bubbly athletes.
“But sometimes they get so quiet and Lauren and I will be in the back scream-laughing at each other. We have no idea why. We’ve gotten bit by the same bug,” Davis said. “It’s fun to have that, have had that my whole life and have that here, too.”
