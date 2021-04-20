MidValley Pop Warner fall registration open

Registration is underway for MidValley Pop Warner's fall tackle football league for children grade Kindergarten though eighth grade (2021-22 school year). The seventh- and eighth-grade league is offered in Albany and Corvallis associations only.

Online registration is open Through May 23 and www.mvpopwarner.com. Registration fee is $275. The organization provides a certified helmet, football pads, pants, customized game jersey and a gear bag. Payment plans are an option with our online registration. There are also offer financial aid scholarships.