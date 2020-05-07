OSU graduate Rod Commons returns to roots in photography

Rod Commons found himself recognized alongside some of the most accomplished athletes that he’s had a front-row seat to watch compete during his more than four decades at Washington State.
A graduate of Siletz High School and Oregon State, Commons was inducted into the Cougars’ athletic hall of fame last September in a group that included Heisman Trophy finalist Ryan Leaf.
“It was unreal to stand up there with people that I had admired working with because they were such phenomenal athletes and good people,” said Commons, who for 32 years was assistant athletic director for sports communications in Pullman. “To be included in one of those groups, it’s like ‘what in the heck am I doing here?’”
Since his retirement in 2008, Commons has served as a photographer, shooting nearly every WSU home event, and historian for the athletic department.
It was at Oregon State during his time as a student in the 1960s that he got his start in photography. It was his interest in that field that eventually led to the start of his career in sports information.
Commons, an agriculture major, took a photography class as a sophomore and soon after began working for the Barometer, the student newspaper. He also shot for the Beaver yearbook, Oregon Stater alumni magazine, the OSU athletic department and the Gazette-Times. He got a job in the photography area of the OSU bookstore that allowed him to buy equipment at a discounted price.
His interactions with OSU sports information director John Eggers resulted in a part-time job for several months after Commons’ graduation in 1966 and a future job offer as the university’s first full-time assistant in sports information should money become available.
“That all of a sudden had become my dream job,” Commons said.
That type of career “seemed like an ideal fit” because he enjoyed working with all the different sports and overlapped with his interests in journalism and photography.
Commons had thought years earlier that he would become a reporter for an agricultural magazine, lining up with his major as well as his minor in journalism. But he found another avenue that carried him through his career.
He left Corvallis after the fall term in 1966 and spent the next 14 months as editor of the Newberg Graphic newspaper before he got the call that Oregon State had the funding for a new position. He started there two weeks later.
Commons hadn’t yet met his future wife Linda when she was hired as secretary for the assistant athletic director about a month later. They’ve been together ever since and have two daughters and seven grandchildren.
Commons’ time in Corvallis included a stretch as an assistant coach on the Richey’s Market American Legion baseball team, which won a state title in 1970. That roster included former major leaguer Donnie Reynolds and former Oregon State football coach Mike Riley.
Commons spent five years at OSU before going to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He wanted to find a lead job in the industry and see how the field worked elsewhere.
“It was always my ambition to come back to Oregon State,” he said. “But I felt that if I was going to be of real value to them that I needed some more experience other than just at Oregon State.”
Commons says he wasn’t sure why he was hired at Brown. His best guess is that they wanted someone from outside the Ivy League. The school’s athletic director at the time was Andy Geiger, whom Commons believes wasn’t afraid to reach outside of the Ivy bubble. Geiger went on to hold the same position at Penn, Stanford, Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Commons spent three years at Brown before being hired at Washington State in 1976.
Ties to Oregon
Commons’ family history in the Willamette Valley stretches more than 140 years.
His great-grandparents, Wallis and Louisa Nash, were pioneers in Benton and Lincoln counties. Wallis Nash, who had a law practice in London, was sent to Oregon in 1877 at the request of a colonel to assess the viability to an English settlement. He wrote a book, titled Two Years in Oregon, that was essentially a report to English financiers on his journey.
The Nash family established a homestead near Nashville, about 24 miles northwest of Corvallis. They also had a home in Corvallis on a knoll where Waldo Hall now stands on the Oregon State campus. Commons and two cousins all lived at Waldo at one time.
Roderic Nash, Commons’ grandfather, played football at OSU from 1901 to 1903. Nash’s two older brothers were among those on the university’s first athletic teams, playing football and baseball, Commons said.
Given his family ties, Commons said, “there was never any question where I was going to go to school.”
Retiring a Cougar
Commons has accrued numerous awards and recognition for his work at Washington State.
He is a past president of national organizations for collegiate baseball writers and sports information directors. He was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame in 2007 and received a lifetime achievement award from that group in 2010.
He managed public relations campaigns for six former Cougars who finished in the top 10 in Heisman balloting, including Leaf, who was third in the voting in 1997.
“Ryan and I, his junior year, when he had all the national awards and stuff, we almost lived together. We were on the road together for all the postseason awards programs. So to go in with his class, it was really, really special.”
In retirement now for more than a decade, Commons spends times with his family as well another hobby, family genealogy research.
He recently found out he’s a third cousin to a former Gazette-Times sports editor and news editor he knew during Commons’ time as an Oregon State student.
But he remains closely connected to Washington State athletics through photography.
“It’s just about the right balance between that and my other interests. It works out well,” he said. “I would go to the events anyway. I’m a fan and I’ve been so involved in it for so long so I might as well take my camera along and do something.”
