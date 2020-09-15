Outdoors commentary: Smoke, wind and fire

Most dangerous situations in the outdoors arise gradually, giving us an opportunity to recognize a deteriorating situation and step away before serious damage is done. Angry bears usually demonstrate their ire and even make false charges before attacking. Rattlesnakes typically give warning before striking. Skunks pirouette prettily, showing their hind end a time or two before they unload.
Those wild critters give warnings, as do lightning storms, flash floods and earthquakes. But here’s the thing about warnings … there’s no guarantee you will hear, see, feel or even correctly interpret the warning before it’s too late. Many, if not most wild animal attacks are a surprise to the people involved, simply because they were unaware of the warnings given by the attacker. Flash floods involve thunderstorms and heavy rainfall and if you ignored those storm clouds in the mountains far away, well, you probably won’t make that mistake again.
Even earthquakes, which seem to occur instantaneously, almost always are preceded by small tremors and noises that are recognized by animals and sensitive people.
Wildfires are a little different. Their warning is long, slow and amazingly easy to ignore. We call it summer. Although the western states, with our occasional droughts and dry summer days, have always been prone to wildfires, the truly catastrophic ones, like we are experiencing right now, have really come on in the last couple decades. The reasons for them are many, and the public’s belief in those reasons seems to vary more with political orientation than anything else.
As our ability to communicate over long distance has improved, authorities have developed warning systems designed to prepare the public for evacuation. The levels one through three are essentially a reprise of ‘Ready … Set … Go” from childhood games, and work very well.
So well, in fact, that many people put their complete faith, not only in the warning ratings but in the ability of authorities to deliver the messages on a timely basis. They are secure in their belief in a system that ultimately depends on highly capable but overworked, well-meaning but fallible responders who are already worried sick about the safety of their own families.
There are, I’m sure, many families whose homes are not vulnerable to wildfire, but the remaining 90 percent of us certainly are and we are foolish indeed to wait until someone tells us “Level 1! Get Ready!”
We should all be at Level 1 about the 15th of June and stay there until the 15th of October. Which means having a "Go Bag" packed and ready. If you don’t need it for a wildfire, you’ll at least be partially ready if you have to run from a flood, tornado or earthquake.
Which brings us to the question of when you actually leave. The typical scenario, which involves waiting for a phone call, siren or knock on the door alerting you to go, will send you out onto a road with half of the civilized world, where you will sit for hours in a traffic jam. And plenty of people have burned to death in their cars as they waited for the traffic to clear.
So, what’s the alternative? Well, if you are prepared before the first spark flies, you’ll be way ahead of the game. If you also have a plan for where to go and ways to join up with your family even if communication breaks down, you’ll be ready for anything. And if you leave when the bell sounds for Level 2, you’ll be out of danger ahead of the crowds and on your way to safety, stress free.
Don’t depend on someone else to tell you when to go. Make your own decision. And make it early.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net
