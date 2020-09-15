Outdoors commentary: Smoke, wind and fire

As our ability to communicate over long distance has improved, authorities have developed warning systems designed to prepare the public for evacuation. The levels one through three are essentially a reprise of ‘Ready … Set … Go” from childhood games, and work very well.

So well, in fact, that many people put their complete faith, not only in the warning ratings but in the ability of authorities to deliver the messages on a timely basis. They are secure in their belief in a system that ultimately depends on highly capable but overworked, well-meaning but fallible responders who are already worried sick about the safety of their own families.

There are, I’m sure, many families whose homes are not vulnerable to wildfire, but the remaining 90 percent of us certainly are and we are foolish indeed to wait until someone tells us “Level 1! Get Ready!”

We should all be at Level 1 about the 15th of June and stay there until the 15th of October. Which means having a "Go Bag" packed and ready. If you don’t need it for a wildfire, you’ll at least be partially ready if you have to run from a flood, tornado or earthquake.