Pac-12 wrestling: Lamer brothers chasing NCAA dreams Sunday at Gill Coliseum

Legend Lamer found value in taking a redshirt during his first season with Cal Poly.

Despite a standout prep career at Crescent Valley High School that included success nationally, he realized after he arrived in San Luis Obispo in 2019 that he wasn’t ready for an immediate jump into NCAA Division I wrestling.

He spent as much time in the Mustangs’ practice room as he could to get to where he wanted to be. Looking back, he sees that waiting a year to begin using his college eligibility was a good move.

“I think it was really important for me. I definitely wasn’t near the level,” Lamer said. “I think the reason that I’ve gotten to the level is because I focused so much on training and adapting to that college wrestling level because it’s so much different than high school.”

A year later, Lamer is undefeated and the top seed at 149 pounds in Sunday’s Pac-12 championship meet at Gill Coliseum.

Cal Poly coach Jon Sioredas says Lamer is a “student of the sport.”

“He’s probably put in more mat time than most anyone that I’ve been around in recent years. He’s just reaping the fruits of his labor, but just an incredible work ethic.”