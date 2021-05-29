 Skip to main content
PBA holding regional tournaments
PBA holding regional tournaments

Lebanon

Lebanon's Linn Lanes to host PBA tournaments.

The Professional Bowlers Association is holding regional tournaments at Linn Lanes in Lebanon.

The first regional tournament was Saturday and consisted of non-champions only. Local bowlers Grant Dunigan, Aaron Heintzman, and Tanner Acosta were among the PBA members competing in this tournament.

The second regional tournament will be held Sunday and Monday. In addition to Dunigan, Heintzman, and Acosta, national PBA champions such as Jason Butturff will be competing.

