Ross, Knights clinch series

A dominating performance by starter Ethan Ross powered the Corvallis Knights to a 6-4 victory over Bellingham on Wednesday night in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.

A lefty from San Jose State, Ross allowed three hits and one unearned run in a five-inning stint. Ross struck out 10, walked one and threw 55 strikes in 82 pitches as the Knights won their second straight against the Bells and clinched the three-game series.

“My mentality was to be quick and confident, especially with the team I have behind me,” Ross said. “Just go out there and try to pound the zone and get the series.

“My connection (with catcher Tanner Smith) is great, and it continues to build every time I throw to him. He’s a great, young, working catcher who is easy and fun to throw to throw to.”

The Knights parlayed some shoddy Bellingham defense into four unearned runs and a 4-1 lead over the first five innings. Kiko Romero drove in two more in the sixth inning for a 6-1 lead.

Relievers Tyler Frazier, Jackson Arnsdorf and Braden Boisvert closed it out with one inning each; each gave up a run.