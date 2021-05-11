Salem-Keizer Volcanoes return to diamond Thursday

The last time the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes took for field for a game was on Sept. 5, 2019, a playoff game against the Hillsboro Hops.
But on Thursday, 616 days later, the Volcanoes will return to league play — albeit in a different league and with different opponents. The Mavericks League will make its debut Thursday at Volcanoes Stadium when the Volcanoes play the Portland Mavericks.
“The Volcanoes’ ownership certainly have shown their resiliency and creativity as they survived both the pandemic and elimination of the franchise by Major League Baseball,” said Mavericks League Commissioner Jack Cain.
“This is our community and we are here to stay,” said Mavericks League CEO Mickey Walker. “We are proud of our past, five Northwest League championships, seven division titles and being a part of three World Series championships, we are also equally excited about our future. Fans can expect both high-level baseball and top-notch entertainment at Volcanoes Stadium this summer."
Players from across the country and from many different MLB organizations including the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A’s, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will comprise the Mavericks League rosters.
In addition, players from the top Independent leagues across the country including the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League, United Shores Professional Baseball League and Liberation League will be joined by players who have played across the world in Japan, Germany, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Australia, Guatemala and Italy, among others.
The Salem Senators, who last played a game 40 years ago in 1981, will face the Campesinos de Salem-Keizer in their first ever game on Friday night at Volcanoes Stadium. Three-time All-Star, Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Eric Gagne will be on hand to throw out the first pitch Friday night and will sign free autographs for fans from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
All four teams will play on Saturday and Sunday with day/night games scheduled at 1 p.m. and and 6:35 p.m each day.
All Mavericks League games will be streamed live. Fans unable to attend can watch the games by going to mavsleague.com then clicking on Watch Live Stream Here.
Tickets are available online at mavsleague.com or by calling 503-390-2225