South Albany coach Jason Henkel celebrates a year of playing catch

Jason Henkel loves baseball and he loves keeping in touch with his former players and students.

So in the fall of 2020, the South Albany High School teacher and coach committed to a daily routine that connected those interests. Starting on October 1, he would play catch every day for the next year.

It wasn’t an original idea. Henkel was inspired by the book “A Year of Playing Catch” by Ethan Bryan. But it was a project that felt very personal to him. Now 39, Henkel had already been through two severe episodes of cancer and in both cases the month of October had been tough for him, his wife, Elizabeth, and their children Eli and Blair.

“We decided to take October back,” Henkel said.

Everything went smoothly for about a month but then Henkel started experiencing severe headaches. They persisted and he went for an MRI to see if that would reveal the problem.

He was at home in the backyard playing catch with his father when he received the phone call with the results. The test revealed a brain tumor and he needed to travel immediately to Springfield to talk with his doctor.