Corio's homer in ninth leads Knights to win

Taison Corio homered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Corvallis a 6-5 win over Walla Walla in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium on Wednesday night.

A right fielder from Cal Poly, Corio lined a 2-1 pitch into the first row of the right-fielder bleachers, just over the glove of a leaping Seth Ryberg. It was his third hit of the night and his third homer of the summer in league action.

The Knights (27-8 WCL, 9-2 second half, 35-10 overall) thus won the series over their North Division rivals. They took Tuesday night’s opener 6-3.

Second baseman Travis Bazzana was 4 for 4 with a walk and reached safely in all five plate appearances. He doubled twice, scored twice and raised his WCL-leading average to .442; he is 7 for 8 (.875) in the series, with three doubles and five runs scored.

Bazzana also started an inning-ending double play in the top of the ninth with a diving catch of a bases-loaded line drive, preventing a potential go-ahead base hit. He flipped to shortstop Riley Way for the third out.

Center fielder Kyler Stancato was 2 for 4 with an RBI and DH Nick Vogt doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Stancato has five hits in the series.

