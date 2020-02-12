Corvallis Knights add highly touted shortstop

The Corvallis Knights future UCLA shortstop Milan Tolentino for the 2020 season. The 6-foot, 189-pounder from Mission Viejo, California, is a senior at Santa Margarita High and bats left and throws right.

Tolentino was the starting shortstop for Team USA’s U-18 club at the 2019 World Cup and helped lead the Americans to the silver medal. He is ranked as the country’s No. 29 prospect by Prep Baseball Report, and as the No. 2 shortstop in California and No. 7 shortstop nationally by Perfect Game.

He hit. 391, with a .472 on-base percentage and was the Trinity League MVP and a first-team all-county selection as a junior in 2019. He was the CIF Division 2 player of the year and led Santa Margarita to the CIF SS Division 2 title.

He also played in the high school All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, where he was named the top performer by MLB Pipeline. He was also the No. 1 selection in the 2019 Mexican League Draft by Mexicali, which will own his winter ball rights when he goes pro.

“He has tremendous hand-eye coordination with a plus arm,” UCLA coach John Savage said. “He’s a shortstop that reminds us of another great Bruin, Brandon Crawford,” of the San Francisco Giants.

