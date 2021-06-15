Corvallis Knights add two players

Oregon State pitcher Brock Townsend has signed with the Corvallis Knights, head coach Brooke Knight announced Tuesdya.

The Knights also inked shortstop Riley Way of Lewis-Clark State.

Townsend threw 28 innings for the Beavers, walking four while striking out 35. The right-hander went 2-0 with a save.

Way led Lewis-Clark State with 219 at-bats, 27 stolen bases, 81 hits and 69 runs scored. He batted .370 with 13 doubles, three homers and 47 RBIs.

The Knights opened a three-game series at the Walla Walla Sweets on Tuesday and return to Goss Stadium for the home opener on Friday.

