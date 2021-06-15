Corvallis Knights add two players

Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State pitcher Brock Townsend has signed with the Corvallis Knights, head coach Brooke Knight announced Tuesdya.
The Knights also inked shortstop Riley Way of Lewis-Clark State.
Townsend threw 28 innings for the Beavers, walking four while striking out 35. The right-hander went 2-0 with a save.
Way led Lewis-Clark State with 219 at-bats, 27 stolen bases, 81 hits and 69 runs scored. He batted .370 with 13 doubles, three homers and 47 RBIs.
The Knights opened a three-game series at the Walla Walla Sweets on Tuesday and return to Goss Stadium for the home opener on Friday.
