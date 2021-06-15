 Skip to main content
Corvallis Knights add two players
Stock PIX: Corvallis Knights Mack the Knight

Mack the Knight, the official mascot of the Corvallis Knights baseball club, runs the bases between innings.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State pitcher Brock Townsend has signed with the Corvallis Knights, head coach Brooke Knight announced Tuesdya.

The Knights also inked shortstop Riley Way of Lewis-Clark State.

Townsend threw 28 innings for the Beavers, walking four while striking out 35. The right-hander went 2-0 with a save.

Way led Lewis-Clark State with 219 at-bats, 27 stolen bases, 81 hits and 69 runs scored. He batted .370 with 13 doubles, three homers and 47 RBIs.

The Knights opened a three-game series at the Walla Walla Sweets on Tuesday and return to Goss Stadium for the home opener on Friday.

