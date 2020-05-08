Corvallis Knights cancel summer season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There will be no baseball at Goss Stadium this summer.

The Corvallis Knights announced Friday morning that they are canceling their season due to COVID-19 measures and won’t play in the West Coast League, a 12-team, professionally run collegiate wood-bat league.

The Knights, winners of the last four league titles, have been in Corvallis since 2007.

“These are clearly unprecedented times, and rough on us all. We want to be playing, to be entertaining, but it’s not meant to be this year,” said Corvallis president and general manager Bre Miller in a release. “During this pause, it sure makes us appreciate how good we’ve had it. We feel like no one has it better. We set record after record last season, from wins to averaging 1,679 fans per game, and we did so thanks to our amazing fans, partners, players, coaches and staff. Summer Knights at Goss were magical, and they will be magical again.”

Knights CEO Dan Segel said Thursday's recommendation by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown that large gatherings in the state not be held through the end of September was "just the final straw" that led to the team's decision.

"The restrictions are such … how do you get guys on the field? How do you manage that? It’s just not manageable," he said.