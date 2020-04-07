Corvallis Knights continue preparations for summer season

The Corvallis Knights are making plans and adjustments with the hopes that the four-time defending West Coast League champions will have a 14th summer of baseball at Goss Stadium.
Uncertainty over the coronavirus has the collegiate summer league organization trying to stay optimistic while preparing for the season.
Corvallis is developing policies and procedures to make sure Goss is a safe place to gather.
On Tuesday, the Knights posted a YouTube video asking fans to “stay home for baseball” and follow social distancing guidelines to help make a season being played a reality.
The group of five former players in the video included Briley Knight, a Crescent Valley High School graduate and the 2019 West Coast League most valuable player. Knight is in his second year at the University of Utah, where he plays baseball.
With uncertainties about the state’s schools reopening, the Knights had to cancel their annual science, engineering and art day game originally scheduled for June 2. The game, which invites area school children, was sold out.
The Knights still hope to open their season May 29 with the first of three nonleague games against the Humboldt Crabs in Arcata, California.
Next would be opening the league schedule June 5 at Yakima Valley then continuing June 8 at Wenatchee, both in a three-game series.
Corvallis was to open its league home schedule June 11 against Bend. But Oregon State has asked that no on-campus events be held outside before the end of spring term, which is June 12.
So, should the season start on time, the Knights plan to host Bend in a single game on June 13 and a doubleheader June 14.
WCL teams regularly sign players to 10-day contracts at the beginning of the season because their full-time players aren’t yet available because they are still playing with their college teams, haven’t finished the academic school year or other reasons.
With the college season canceled, there won’t be many, if any, late arrivals this year.
“Every day I get three to five (calls), ‘hey, do you have any room this summer? We’re trying to get our guys playing time,’” said Knights president and general manager Bre Miller. “The answer is no right now. It’s just crazy how many guys are out there looking to play.”
Added Knights coach Brooke Knight: “For us it comes back to initial commitment. We have to honor that first … if we’ve committed to the kid, we’ve got paperwork. We’re still looking for ways to help solve this for the player.”
That involves the Knights delving into the possibility of having two teams — with the squads divided evenly in talent — based in Corvallis. That research is still in its early stages and would require finding another venue.
The Knights have a long tradition of success, and helping players get game time that they missed out on this spring would be the primary goal this summer.
“We’re willing to let that go and try to look beyond a five-peat, or whatever the heck you might call it, because it’s about so much more than that,” Knight said. “It’s OK because it’s about opportunity and growth for these young guys.”
The Knights’ 10-day signees this season include Chemeketa’s Ethan Krupp and Wenatchee Valley’s Ben Leid, Crescent Valley alums, and Chemeketa’s Austin Gerding, from Philomath.
Oregon State’s Greg Fuchs, AJ Lattery, Wade Meckler and Kai Murphy are also on the roster.
Corvallis has been able to keep its six full-time employees.
“(Knights CEO) Dan Segel told us our first meeting after all this happened, he said, ‘my No. 1 priority is staff,’” Miller said. “That kind of made us all take a nice, deep breath and relax a little bit because we didn’t know what was going to go on. Obviously, if we don’t have a season things will get a little tricky. We literally had out best year ever last year, so we don’t want to lose anybody. We’re going to do our hardest to keep everybody.”
Each summer, the Knights hire roughly 50 seasonal staff plus use a security company through Oregon State. All of those are people from the immediate area.
During a WCL conference call Monday, Miller heard from a fellow general manager that a few people were upset that the league was trying to have a season. It was explained to them that it’s more than just a baseball game.
“It comes full circle that it affects so many people,” Miller said, also noting vendors depending on sales. “If we’re not playing, it’s not just ‘oh, too bad, no baseball.’ There’s a lot of lost revenue and jobs and businesses affected by that.”
Host families that provide lodging for players during the summer are in place.
Area businesses that sponsor the team are also on board.
“They’ve basically said, ‘if you guys are playing that means we’re open.’ So that’s a good thing,” Miller said.
Single-game tickets were slated to go on sale April 15, but that has been pushed back to at least May 15. The team hopes to have more information by May 1 and be able to make more definitive plans.
Other baseball news
American Legion baseball announced Tuesday that its eight regional tournaments and World Series have been canceled.
“These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program,” said Richard Anderson of the Americanism Commission in a release. “The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
Corvallis American Legion coach Evan Hilberg said the possibility of his team having a season will depend on what state Legion officials decide and if school facilities are available.
The Oregon All-Star Series, an annual three-game set that features many to the top class 6A and 5A baseball players in the state, has also been canceled. It was slated for June 20-21 at Goss Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!