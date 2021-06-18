Corvallis Knights fall to Walla Walla Sweets

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Sweets snapped the Corvallis five-game win streak by handing the Knights a 7-6 loss.

Walla Walla scored two in the first and four more in the second off Knights starter Grant Taylor of Washington State to put the Sweets up 6-2 after two complete.

Corvallis would make it a one-run game twice, at 6-5 and again by scoring in the 9th to close within a run at 7-6.

The Knights (6-3) offense was led by Nick Vogt of UC Santa Barbara who had a RBI double in the third inning and RBI single in the ninth.

In his Corvallis debut, pitcher Chase Walter of Cal Poly was stellar not allowing a hit or run in 2 ⅔ innings of relief.

Southpaw reliever Colton Meyer of Linfield kept the Knights in the game by pitching out of a bases loaded jam with one out in the seventh inning, retiring the two batters he faced by strikeout and fly out.

Corvallis committed three errors on the night, which hurt them early and late.

Rising junior Taison Corio of Cal Poly reached base all five times with two hits and three walks for Corvallis. He scored three times.

