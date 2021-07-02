Corvallis Knights salvage series finale

BEND — The Corvallis Knights salvaged their series finale at Bend by beating the Elks 5-2 at Vince Genna Stadium on Thursday.

With the win, the Knights improve to 15-6 in the WCL South.

The day started with the Elks taking the series by edging the Knights 6-5 in an eleventh-inning walk-off win as Bend won a resumed game that was suspended earlier in the day (at 12:15 am).

The Knights rode an impressive start by rising sophomore Grant Taylor of Washington State to capture the finale. Taylor tossed seven solid innings to earn the win as the right-hander allowed only two runs. Southpaw Sean Wiese of George Fox pitched two scoreless innings to register the save.

Future Oregon State Beaver catcher Tanner Smith led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

