Corvallis Knights sign Boise State pitchers

The Corvallis Knights have signed Boise State pitchers Jay Baggs and Stuart Flesland for the 2020 season.

Flesland is a 6-foot-4, 177-pound freshman lefty from Colbert, Wash., who graduated from Mt. Spokane High School in Mead. Three-year letterwinner, he was a Greater Spokane League first-team all-star and second-team all-state choice as a senior, when he posted a 0.19 ERA.

He was also first-team all-GSL as a junior, with a 0.78 ERA. As a sophomore, he was second-team all-GSL and had six wins and two saves.

Flesland pitched briefly for the WCL’s Yakima Valley Pippins in 2019 and was 0-2 in two starts, with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He pitched six scoreless, one-hit innings against Northwest Nazarene in a fall exhibition game, with eight strikeouts.

Baggs is a 6-5, 229-pound right-hander from San Clemente HS in San Clemente, Calif. A three-sport athlete who also lettered in football and basketball, he was a South Coast League all-star in baseball and an all-league tight end in football.

Boise State is restarting its baseball program this spring after a lengthy hiatus, under veteran coach Gary Van Tol. The Broncos will play in the Mountain West Conference.

