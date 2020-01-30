Corvallis Knights sign four OSU players

The Corvallis Knights have signed four Oregon State players for the 2020 season, head coach Brooke Knight announced Thursday.
The newest Knights are freshman pitcher/outfielder Kai Murphy, who played for the Knights briefly in 2019; sophomore middle infielder Wade Meckler; sophomore outfielder Greg Fuchs, and freshman pitcher A.J. Lattery.
Fuchs is a 6-foot, 203-pound left-handed batter from Mercer Island HS in Mercer Island, Wash. He hit .167 in 20 games with the Beavers in 2019, with a double and four RBIs.
He was his league’s MVP as a senior at Mercer Island HS, with three homers and 25 RBIs. He was also all-state and all-league as a junior and senior and was named to the Seattle Times newspaper’s All-Area Team as a senior.
“I’m very excited, it’s going to be fun to stay in Corvallis to play on my home field again,” Fuchs said. “I think I’ll bring a whole bunch of fun energy to the team.
“I can hit pretty well so I’m excited to be in the lineup and help them out in the outfield. I’ve heard great things about the coaches and I’m really looking forward to the summer."
Meckler is a 5-10, 175-pound switch-hitting middle infielder/outfielder from Esperanza High in Yorba Linda, Calif. He played in 20 games as a freshman in 2019 and hit .100 (1-10), with five runs scored.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s going to be great,” Meckler said. “I’ve heard good things about the Knights from the guys who have played here before. I’ll get to work all summer, have access to great facilities and just be at home."
Murphy is a 5-foot-8, 173-pound lefty from Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona. He hit .171 (6-35) in nine games as a position player for the 2019 Knights, with a double, two RBIs and four steals. He was 0-1, 7.20 in three pitching appearances, with two saves and four strikeouts in five innings. He also hit .300 over 10 at bats in non-league action and had one non-league pitching appearance.
A four-year letterman at Red Mountain, Murphy was named 6A all-state as a senior, when he hit .370 and went 8-2, 1.90 as a pitcher. He was a finalist for the Arizona Republic newspapers Arizona Player of the Year award and was ranked as the No. 12 prospect and the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in Arizona by Prep Baseball Report. Rated as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher.
His father, Pat, is the bench coach for the Milwaukee Brewers and previously was the head coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State.
Lattery is a 6-5, 245-pound right-hander from Prior Lake HS in Prior Lake, Minn. He played in the Minnesota All-Star Series and earned all-league postseason honors three times at Prior Lake HS. He played for the Minnesota Mash club team.
“They are high-ability guys, they’re going to throw a lot of strikes, they are two of our best competitors,” OSU pitching coach Rich Dorman – a former Aloha Knight (1999) – said in describing Murphy and Lattery.
“They will fit in great,” he added. “They will compete well and they will represent Oregon State and the Knights really well.”
The Knights have also signed incoming OSU freshman Thomas Dukart, presently a senior at Lake Oswego High School. He is a 6-2, 185-pounder who is ranked as the No. 1 outfielder in Oregon by Baseball Northwest. His older brother, Jake, is a sophomore infielder for the Beavers.