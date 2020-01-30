Corvallis Knights sign four OSU players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s going to be great,” Meckler said. “I’ve heard good things about the Knights from the guys who have played here before. I’ll get to work all summer, have access to great facilities and just be at home."

Murphy is a 5-foot-8, 173-pound lefty from Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona. He hit .171 (6-35) in nine games as a position player for the 2019 Knights, with a double, two RBIs and four steals. He was 0-1, 7.20 in three pitching appearances, with two saves and four strikeouts in five innings. He also hit .300 over 10 at bats in non-league action and had one non-league pitching appearance.

A four-year letterman at Red Mountain, Murphy was named 6A all-state as a senior, when he hit .370 and went 8-2, 1.90 as a pitcher. He was a finalist for the Arizona Republic newspapers Arizona Player of the Year award and was ranked as the No. 12 prospect and the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in Arizona by Prep Baseball Report. Rated as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher.

His father, Pat, is the bench coach for the Milwaukee Brewers and previously was the head coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State.