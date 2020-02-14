Corvallis Knights sign pitcher

The Corvallis Knights have signed Mt. Hood Community College pitcher Sam Strader for the 2020 season, head coach Brooke Knight announced Friday.
He is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore from Park City High School in Park City, Utah, the alma mater of 2018 Knights’ MVP Chandler Anderson.
Strader was 0-2, 3.29 in six games for the Saints in 2019, with a save and 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. Two of his six appearances came as a starter.
He earned second-team 4A all-state honors in 2018 as a Park City HS senior. He was 15-4, 1.88 in 28 career games, with a save and 132 strikeouts in 123 innings.