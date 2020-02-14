Corvallis Knights sign pitcher

Corvallis Knights sign pitcher

{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Knights Logo

The Corvallis Knights have signed Mt. Hood Community College pitcher Sam Strader for the 2020 season, head coach Brooke Knight announced Friday.

He is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore from Park City High School in Park City, Utah, the alma mater of 2018 Knights’ MVP Chandler Anderson.

Strader was 0-2, 3.29 in six games for the Saints in 2019, with a save and 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. Two of his six appearances came as a starter.

He earned second-team 4A all-state honors in 2018 as a Park City HS senior. He was 15-4, 1.88 in 28 career games, with a save and 132 strikeouts in 123 innings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights ink UO player
Corvallis Knights

Knights ink UO player

  • Updated

The Corvallis Knights have signed University of Oregon freshman outfielder Sebastian Orduno for the 2020 season. He is a 5-foot-11, 195-pounde…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News