Corvallis Knights sweep Portland Pickles

PORTLAND — Corvallis pitching continued to shine at Portland as the Knights held the Pickles to only three hits and two runs in their 9-2 victory at Walker Stadium.

The Corvallis offense was led by future Portland Pilots infielder Spencer Scott who collected three hits and a RBI.

After Portland jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first, the Knights responded with three runs in the top of the second. Taison Corio of Cal Poly delivered the inning’s big hit with a bases loaded two-run ground rule double to right.

Corvallis scored four more runs in the top of the seventh. The big blow was catcher Tanner Smith’s two-run double.

Knights starter Grant Taylor of Washington State got the win as the right-hander tossed five innings and only allowed three hits and two runs.

Reliever Sean Wiese of George Fox tossed two scoreless innings of relief while striking out four and allowing no hits. Right-handed pitcher Kenji Lamdin of Linn-Benton finished things with a scoreless final frame, striking out one and inducing a double play ground out.