Corvallis Knights win home opener

The Corvallis Knights opened the home portion of their West Coast League season by defeating Cowlitz 5-3 on Friday night before a crowd of 1,448 at Goss Stadium.

The Knights (7-3) used consecutive RBI singles by Kiko Romero and Braden Boisvert in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Reliever Nathaniel Mendoza then blanked the Black Bears on one hit for a two-inning save.

Corvallis had not played a home game since Aug. 18, 2019, when it defeated Victoria in Game 3 of the WCL Championship Series to capture its fourth consecutive league title. The entire 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas Dukart and Romero each doubled and singled for the Knights, who are 6-1 in their last seven games. Romero drove in two runs, Boisvert, Jake Harvey and Nick Vogt drove in one each.

Knights’ starter Ty Uber allowed one run and two hits and struck out five in five innings but was not involved in the decision. Jake Vargas went two innings before handing off to Mendoza.

The series resumes at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Utah sophomore right-hander Ben Kibbe (0-0, 15.00) is the scheduled starter for Corvallis. Oregon State right-hander Brock Townsend (1-0, 9.00) is the projected starter for Corvallis in Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. series finale.

The opening homestand concludes at 6:35 p.m. Monday with a nonleague game against the Northwest Star Academy of Ridgefield, Wash. WCL action resumes on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at the Portland Pickles.

