Knights baseball: Bazzana wins WCL's MVP award

Incoming Oregon State freshman infielder Travis Bazzana of the Corvallis Knights was named the West Coast League's Most Valuable Player on Monday, as voted on by the league coaches.

Bazzana set a new single-season WCL mark for batting average in 2021 as the left-handed hitter from Sydney, Australia, hit .429 over 189 league at-bats.

He also led the West Coast League in runs scored with 46, hits with 81, total bases with 112 and slugging percentage at .593.

“The opportunity to be a Knight made this award possible,” Bazzana said. “The quality of the people around the organization from the top to the bottom allowed me to play with a smile on my face and give 100% every day.”

Counting nonleague and postseason games, Bazzana led the Knights in at-bats with 225, runs with 54, hits with 93, doubles with 20 and he batted a team-leading .413, which set a new Knights franchise record.

Defensively, Bazzana played primarily at second base, but also appeared at shortstop and in the outfield. He made several spectacular plays at second throughout the summer and was a terror on the bases, swiping 23 bags and collecting five triples. The future Beaver also knocked in 33 runs from his lead-off spot in the order.