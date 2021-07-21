Knights baseball: Oregon State's Braden Boisvert making impact both at the plate and on the mound this summer

For now, he is simply enjoying the opportunity to play as much baseball as possible and help the Knights however he can.

Doing so means putting in the same amount of work with both aspects of the game that other players only need to put into one side. His pregame afternoons often feature a dizzying mix of cage work, tee work, batting practice, ground balls at first, a throwing program, arm and shoulder maintenance and the occasional bullpen session.

“It’s new for me,” Boisvert said. “Being at Seward, I was almost exclusively a hitter. When the ninth inning rolled around if the game was close, I would pitch. Over here, it’s been a combination of slowly learning how to do it. Recently I’ve been doing more pitching stuff.”

For Boisvert, though, it's all worth it. He has never decided if he likes pitching or hitting more, because he’s never had to. For as long as he can do both at an effective level, he will continue to do so.

“It’s moments for me. I have moments where I'm like, ‘I want to be on that mound and there’s nothing else I want to do. … but hard work is the key. I’m willing to come out at any time and be early to get the work done.”

