Knights blank Bells to win series

Corvallis Knights pitching shined for a second consecutive game at Joe Martin Field as starter Drew Dowd, Nathan DeSchryver and Ty Uber combined to shutout the Bellingham Bells 2-0 on Saturday night.

With the win, Corvallis captured the road series and improved its WCL mark to 30-8 (38-10 overall). The Knights have now won 30 or more regular-season West Coast League games for 12 straight seasons. Corvallis also extended its win streak to nine games.

Dowd tossed six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits while striking out five. DeSchryver was sharp in relief as the right-hander twirled two hitless innings while walking none and striking out five. Uber pitched the ninth and recorded the save.

The Knights scored single runs in the third and ninth innings. WCL batting leader Travis Bazzana singled home the game-winner, scoring outfielder Nate Nankil, who had doubled to lead-off the third inning. In the ninth, third baseman Taison Corio delivered a one-out bases loaded RBI single.

Designated hitter Nick Vogt went 2 for 2 with two walks. He also stole his league-leading 19th and 20th bases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0