Knights complete sweep of AppleSox

The Corvallis Knights stole nine bases, including an exciting steal of home by Riley Way in the fourth inning, in their series-finale 7-6 victory over Wenatchee on Sunday at Goss Stadium.
The Knights beat the heat and the AppleSox this weekend for a three-game West Coast League sweep.
Corvallis won Saturday's game 9-6 after beating Wenatchee 9-4 on Friday.
Corvallis scored four runs in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead on Sunday, stealing eight bases in the inning. Three Knights stole two bases each including Way, Taison Corio and Nick Vogt.
Way starred in the field and at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a triple.
Starter Brock Townsend earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball in 100 degree heat (158 degrees on the turf by the end of the game).
In the top of the ninth, reliever Chase Walter hit a batter, recorded a fielder’s choice out, gave up a single, walked a batter and then gave up a three-run triple. He was replaced by Kenji Lamdin, who proceeded to give up a RBI single.
But lefty Ethan Ross stopped the Wenatchee uprising by getting two comebackers to earn the save and give the Knights the win and series sweep.
With the win, Corvallis extended its win streak to seven games and improved its WCL mark to 14-4.
The Knights host the Portland Gherkins Monday night in a non-league contest. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.
On Saturday, Nate Nankil had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs to lead the Knights' attack. Travis Bazzana also had three hits and an RBI on Saturday while Way, Spencer Scott and Kyler Stancato each had two hits.
Jake Vargas earned the win in relief as he went 2⅔ innings, allowing just two hits and one run and striking out six. Corvallis pitchers tallied 12 strikeouts in the game, with starter Ben Kibbe punching out four over four innings of work.
The Knights lit up Wenatchee starter Jacob Hughes, tagging the incoming Oregon freshman for six runs on nine hits in 3⅔ innings pitched.
After sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six runs in the second inning on Friday, the Knights batted around again in the second frame on Saturday, scoring four runs on five hits and two Wenatchee errors. Stancato had the biggest hit of the inning, driving in a pair with a booming triple to right-center.
Wenatchee had an answer in the third, capitalizing on two walks, a hit batter, and two wild pitches to score three runs on just one hit and cut the Corvallis lead to 4-3. The AppleSox drew even at 4-4 with a run in the top of the fourth, but in the bottom half the Knights quickly regained the lead behind RBI singles from Way and Scott to make it a 6-4 game.