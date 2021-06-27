Knights complete sweep of AppleSox

The Knights host the Portland Gherkins Monday night in a non-league contest. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

On Saturday, Nate Nankil had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs to lead the Knights' attack. Travis Bazzana also had three hits and an RBI on Saturday while Way, Spencer Scott and Kyler Stancato each had two hits.

Jake Vargas earned the win in relief as he went 2⅔ innings, allowing just two hits and one run and striking out six. Corvallis pitchers tallied 12 strikeouts in the game, with starter Ben Kibbe punching out four over four innings of work.

The Knights lit up Wenatchee starter Jacob Hughes, tagging the incoming Oregon freshman for six runs on nine hits in 3⅔ innings pitched.

After sending 11 men to the plate and scoring six runs in the second inning on Friday, the Knights batted around again in the second frame on Saturday, scoring four runs on five hits and two Wenatchee errors. Stancato had the biggest hit of the inning, driving in a pair with a booming triple to right-center.