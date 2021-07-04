Knights complete sweep of Raptors

The Corvallis Knights blanked the Ridgefield Raptors 2-0 in the series finale at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Center on Sunday behind strong pitching, led by Brock Townsend.

The right-hander from Eugene twirled six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only five hits while striking out five. Townsend did not get a decision. The winning pitcher was Nathan Deschryver as the righty tossed a scoreless seventh and struck out two. Ethan Ross pitched a scoreless eighth and then Nate Mendoza struck out the side in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.

Corvallis returns to Goss Stadium on Monday for a 6:35 p.m. nonleague game against the Cascade Collegiate All-Stars. The Knights then host longtime WCL rival Bellingham on Tuesday through Thursday.

Corvallis got on the board in the eighth as Nick Vogt was hit to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a pinch-hit single by Riley Way. After both runners advanced on a sac bunt by Jake Leitgeb, Kyler Stancato delivered a game-winning sac fly.

In the top of the ninth, Tanner Smith blasted a two-out solo home run to left to give Corvallis the 2-0 advantage.

With the victory, the Knights finished the first half with a 18-6 mark. They clinched the first-half WCL South title Friday night with a 5-2 win over Ridgefield at Goss Stadium. With the series sweep, Corvallis improved its all-time record vs. Ridgefield to 9-0.

