Knights complete sweep of Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Riley Wade belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Corvallis Knights erase a 3-0 deficit and go on for a 7-3 win over Ridgefield in the final game of a three-game West Coast League set on Sunday.

Down 3-0, Kyler Stancato had a two-out RBI single to put the Knights on the board after first baseman Kiko Romero had singled with two outs and third baseman Tanner Smith drew a walk.

Way then proceeded to erase the Raptors' lead by slamming a two-out opposite field three-run home run.

Up 4-3, starting pitcher Sam Stuhr struck out the side in the bottom half of the frame. Stuhr, who turned 19 on Sunday, tossed six innings allowing only one earned run while walking one and striking out six.

Relievers Chase Walter and Nathan DeSchryver blanked Ridgefield over the final three innings. Walter pitched two scoreless frames and struck out three.

WCL batting leader Travis Bazzana collected two hits, including a two-run double in the ninth. Romero and Stancato also had two hits apiece.