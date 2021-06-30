Knights drop opener at Bend

Longtime rival Bend snapped the Knights' seven-game win streak by holding Corvallis to just one run in the Elks' 4-1 victory in the opener of a three-game West Coast League series on Tuesday night in Bend.

In a game that lasted just 2 hours, 25 minutes, Knights batters struck out 16 times. Elks’ starter RJ Gordon tossed seven innings to earn the win, striking out 11.

Bend pitchers did not walk a single Knights hitter. Bend’s Matt Dallas registered the save as the right-hander threw two perfect innings of work while striking out five.

Corvallis scored in the top of the seventh on a one-out RBI triple by Kiko Romero to cut Bend’s lead to 2-1.

Romero collected two hits to lead the Knights' offense.

Corvallis starter Nathan DeSchryver took the loss. The future Gonzaga pitcher tossed four innings and allowed only one run while walking five and striking out two.

With the loss, Corvallis dropped to 14-5 in the WCL South.

