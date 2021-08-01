Knights drop series finale at Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Bells salvaged the series finale and snapped the Corvallis Knights' nine-game win streak with a 5-4 victory in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon.

Bellingham was one strike away from a 4-3 win when Corvallis pinch-hitter Kiko Romero blasted a solo home run to tie the game.

Southpaw reliever Colton Meyer threw three scoreless innings of relief before running into trouble in the 12th. The Bells loaded the bases with no outs and won on a RBI single by Charlie Saum.

Corvallis collected 10 hits, but could only push across four runs as the Bells' defense was stingy from start to finish.

The Knights threatened in the top of the 12th, as Corvallis had runners at second and third with one out but could not plate the go ahead run.

Four-year veteran Corvallis pitcher Connor Redmond returned to league action for the first time since June 16, tossing a scoreless seventh. The Knights bullpen was stellar as Chase Walter tossed three innings and only allowed one run while striking out four, and Nate Mendoza twirled a scoreless eighth inning.