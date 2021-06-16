Knights edge Sweets to take series

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights edged Walla Walla 5-3 on Wednesday night to earn their second West Coast League series win of the season.

Tied 3-3, Corvallis pushed across two runs in the top of the ninth and reliever Nathaniel Mendoza pitched a scoreless bottom of the inning to earn his first save.

The Knights' ninth-inning rally started with WCL batting leader Travis Bazzana laying down a drag bunt for a single. After Taison Corio flied out to center, outfielder Thomas Dukart singled to right. That brought up Braden Boisvert who proceeded to deliver a game-winning RBI single to center scoring his future Oregon State teammate Bazzana.

Another future Oregon State player, catcher Tanner Smith, followed Boisvert’s hit with an RBI single of his own to center.

Walla Walla had tied the game up in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Brock Townsend, who's first pitch as a Knight was lined to center for a single. Corvallis outfielder Nick Vogt made a diving try and had to leave the game with an injury following the play. After a walk, the Sweets tied it with an RBI single to right.

But Townsend would stiffen and strand two runners by striking out the next three Walla Walla batters.