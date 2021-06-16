Knights edge Sweets to take series

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights edged Walla Walla 5-3 on Wednesday night to earn their second West Coast League series win of the season.
Tied 3-3, Corvallis pushed across two runs in the top of the ninth and reliever Nathaniel Mendoza pitched a scoreless bottom of the inning to earn his first save.
The Knights' ninth-inning rally started with WCL batting leader Travis Bazzana laying down a drag bunt for a single. After Taison Corio flied out to center, outfielder Thomas Dukart singled to right. That brought up Braden Boisvert who proceeded to deliver a game-winning RBI single to center scoring his future Oregon State teammate Bazzana.
Another future Oregon State player, catcher Tanner Smith, followed Boisvert’s hit with an RBI single of his own to center.
Walla Walla had tied the game up in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Brock Townsend, who's first pitch as a Knight was lined to center for a single. Corvallis outfielder Nick Vogt made a diving try and had to leave the game with an injury following the play. After a walk, the Sweets tied it with an RBI single to right.
But Townsend would stiffen and strand two runners by striking out the next three Walla Walla batters.
Townsend picked up the win. Starter Connor Redmond tossed four innings, allowing two runs. The four-year Knight was replaced by lefty Ethan Ross to start the bottom of the fifth.
Ross twirled three scoreless innings and struck out seven while only allowing one hit and one walk.
Smith, Dukart and designated hitter Jacob Weiss all collected two hits apiece. Knights returnee Jake Harvey made his 2021 debut at third base and delivered an RBI single in the second in his first plate appearance of the summer.
With the win, Corvallis improves to 6-2 and extends its win streak to five games.
The series finale is set for Thursday, June 16 at 6:35 pm. The Knights' probable starting pitcher is frosh right-hander Grant Taylor of Washington State.
The Knights return home on Friday as they welcome the Cowlitz Black Bears to Goss Stadium for a three-game set.