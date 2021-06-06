Knights even series in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights bounced back with an 11-3 rout of Yakima to even their opening weekend West Coast League baseball series on Saturday night.

After spotting Yakima a 1-0 lead, Corvallis tied the score with an RBI double by future Oregon State player Tanner Smith in the fourth inning. Later that inning, another future Beaver, first baseman Braden Boisvert of Seward County Community College, blasted a two-run homer to left-center to give the Knights a 3-1 advantage.

The Knights extended their lead to 4-2 in the fifth thanks to an RBI single up the middle by Smith.

Corvallis added four more runs in the sixth as outfielder Ethan Loveless scored Trey Hageman on a rare sacrifice fly to first base to put the Knights up 5-2.

Briley Knight launched a three-run homer to right field to give Corvallis an 8-2 lead. Knight was the West Coast League’s MVP in 2019 and won titles with the Knights both in 2018 and 2019. Knight would add an RBI single in the eighth for the Knights.

Travis Bazzana, a future Beaver, led the offense going 5 for 6 with two runs scored.