Knights fall in nonleague action

Reliever Sean Wiese threw 2⅔ scoreless innings to lead an effective bullpen effort but Corvallis lost 5-1 to the Northwest Star Academy on Monday night in a nonleague baseball game at Goss Stadium.

A rising sophomore lefty at George Fox University, Wiese struck out four and retired eight of the nine batters he faced against the Nighthawks, a club team from Ridgeview, Washington, composed primarily of junior college players.

Wiese and ensuing relievers Colton Meyer, Kenji Lamdin and Jackson Arnsdorf held the Nighthawks hitless over the final 6⅔ innings to keep Corvallis within striking distance. However, the Knights could not mount a comeback.

Corvallis scored its lone run in the eighth inning. Nick Vogt reached on an error, stole second, went to third on a balk and scored on a single by Jake Hoskins.

Kyler Stancato had four of the Knights’ 10 stolen bases. Corvallis hit into two bases-loaded, inning-ending double plays and left 13 runners on base.

The Knights now hit the road for a three-game series with the Portland Pickles at Walker Stadium in Portland. Their next home game is Friday against Wenatchee.

