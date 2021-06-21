 Skip to main content
Knights fall in nonleague action
Knights fall in nonleague action

Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Reliever Sean Wiese threw 2⅔ scoreless innings to lead an effective bullpen effort but Corvallis lost 5-1 to the Northwest Star Academy on Monday night in a nonleague baseball game at Goss Stadium.

A rising sophomore lefty at George Fox University, Wiese struck out four and retired eight of the nine batters he faced against the Nighthawks, a club team from Ridgeview, Washington, composed primarily of junior college players.

Wiese and ensuing relievers Colton Meyer, Kenji Lamdin and Jackson Arnsdorf held the Nighthawks hitless over the final 6⅔ innings to keep Corvallis within striking distance. However, the Knights could not mount a comeback.

Corvallis scored its lone run in the eighth inning. Nick Vogt reached on an error, stole second, went to third on a balk and scored on a single by Jake Hoskins.

Kyler Stancato had four of the Knights’ 10 stolen bases. Corvallis hit into two bases-loaded, inning-ending double plays and left 13 runners on base.

The Knights now hit the road for a three-game series with the Portland Pickles at Walker Stadium in Portland. Their next home game is Friday against Wenatchee.

NW Star Academy 5, Corvallis 1

NW STAR ACADEMY;203;000;000;—;5;6:3

CORVALLIS:000:000:010:—:1:5:2

Rush, Meyers (6), Takalo (9) and Joner. Kantola, Wiese (3), Meyer (6), Lamdin (7), Arnsdorf (9) and Wiess. WP: Rush. LP: Kantola

Hits: NW Star Academy 6 (Monda 2, Helms 2, Joner, Dyer). Corvallis 5 (Corio, Stancato, Nankil, Hoskins, Romero)

RBIs: NW Star Academy 5 (Thompson, Helms, Steele, Joner, Kamp). Corvallis 1 (Hoskins)

