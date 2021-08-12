Knights fall to Bend

Bend took advantage of 17 walks and two hit batters to defeat Corvallis 9-2 on Wednesday in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.

The Elks thus stayed alive in the South Division playoff race. They trail second-place Portland by one game heading into Thursday’s season finale; they must win to remain in postseason contention.

Bend scored four times on two hits in the sixth and three times on no hits in the seventh to erase a 2-1 Knights advantage. Corvallis pitchers walked eight and hit another and six of the seven runs in those two innings were scored by batters on base via a free pass.

Kiko Romero doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for the Knights (37-10 WCL, 19-4 second half, 46-12 overall), who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped. Nick Vogt had two hits and an RBI and Spencer Scott singled twice.

Corvallis won the first- and second-half championships to earn an automatic postseason berth, so the division team with the second-most overall wins earns the second spot. Portland won on Wednesday and has 26 wins; Bend and Ridgefield each won on Tuesday and have 25 victories each. Cowlitz lost and was eliminated.

The teams close the regular season at 7:35 p.m. Thursday; note the adjusted starting time. Linn-Benton signee Kaden Segel (0-0, 10.38) will start for the Knights, opposed by Jack Slominski (1-3, 6.75) of Grand Canyon for the Elks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0