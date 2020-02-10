Knights ink UO player

The Corvallis Knights have signed University of Oregon freshman outfielder Sebastian Orduno for the 2020 season. He is a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder from San Pedro, California, who played at St. John Bosco High. He bats and throws left-handed.

Orduno missed his senior year of high school with an injury. As a junior, he hit .312, with a 4.55 on-base percentage, and earned first-team Trinity League all-star honors. He also pitched and had a 0.93 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 15 innings.

He hit .326 and was honorable-mention all-league as a sophomore. Orduno was a Perfect Game preseason Underclass All-American High Honorable Mention selection in 2017 and 2018.

