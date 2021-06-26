Knights knock off AppleSox

The Corvallis Knights sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the second inning en route to a 9-4 victory over the Wenatchee AppleSox in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Goss Stadium before a crowd of 1,135.
The Knights (12-4) added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Nate Nankil paced the Knights offensively, going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. He had a hit in each of his first three trips to the plate.
“At the beginning of the season I was kind of struggling but Tilly (David Tillotson) and skip (Brooke Knight) helped me get through that,” Nankil said. “They helped me have the mentality that I would get through it, and tonight I was trying to stay on top of the ball and work my swing and it worked out for me.”
Spencer Scott went 2 for 5, including a bases-clearing three-run double in the six-run second. Nick Vogt also had two hits and scored twice as the Knights outhit the AppleSox 12-8. Eight of the nine Corvallis starters had at least one hit in the contest.
Ty Uber got the start for Corvallis and went 3⅔ innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Jackson Arnsdorf earned the win in relief, throwing 3⅔ innings of scoreless baseball while allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three.
The Knights knocked out Wenatchee (8-8) starter Gavin Gorrell after recording just four outs, as the lefty took the loss allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk.
The AppleSox took the lead in the first inning on a Luc Stuka sacrifice fly, but the Knights took control in the second inning, scoring six runs on four hits, one walk, one hit batter and a Wenatchee error.
Wenatchee got within 6-4 after plating three runs in the fourth inning, but in the bottom of the fifth the Knights got a pair of runs back on RBI singles from Nankil and Riley Way.
Corvallis made it a 9-4 game with a run in the sixth inning as Tanner Smith drew a lead-off walk and Vogt singled him home.