Knights rally to knock off Cowlitz and win series

Just call him Braden “Double Duty” Boisvert.

The future Oregon State Beaver hammered a two-run, go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and earned a save in the ninth to power the Corvallis Knights over Cowlitz 6-4 on Sunday in the finale of their West Coast League series.

The victory enabled the Knights (8-4) to take the series against their longtime rivals before a crowd of 1,103 at Goss Stadium. They moved into a first-place tie with Ridgefield in the South Division.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound righty from Seward County (Kansas) Community College, Boisvert hit a two-run homer in the eighth to give Corvallis a 6-4 lead. He then stranded two inherited runners and got the final two outs of the game for his third save.

“My mindset was to throw strikes and get those last two outs,” he said. “I have guys behind make who make plays.”

Corvallis trailed 3-0 early and was still behind 4-3 entering the home eighth when Nick Vogt reached second on a one-out single and a stolen base. Following a strikeout, Vogt scored the tying run on Tanner Smith two-strike single into left field.