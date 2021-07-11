Knights rally to top AppleSox

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Reliever Drew Dowd got the final two outs with the bases loaded to preserve a 7-6 victory for the Corvallis Knights on Sunday, giving them a sweep of their weekend West Coast League baseball series at Wenatchee.
An incoming freshman, Dowd entered with the bases loaded and one out. He struck out the first hitter for the second out, and then fanned AppleSox leadoff batter Justin Simpson to end the game.
Dowd’s heroics enabled the Knights (23-7 WCL, 5-1 second half, 25-8 overall) to complete a comeback from a 6-1 deficit.
They broke a 6-6 deadlock in the top of the ninth. Travis Bazzana reached second on an infield base hit and a throwing error, and then scored on a single by Kyler Stancato.
Bazzana was 4 for 5 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base to up his WCL-leading average to .415. He was 9 for 15 in the series, with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.
Corvallis relievers Dylan Frazier, Brett Gillis, Nathan DeSchryver, Nate Mendoza and Dowd combined to hold the AppleSox scoreless on two hits over the final 5⅔ innings, with 10 strikeouts.
Corvallis trailed 6-1 after five innings but drew within 6-3 in the sixth on a two-run single by Braden Boisvert. It tied the game in the seventh on a 3-run homer by Nick Vogt, his first round-tripper of the summer.
The Knights have now won 11 straight, and 16 of their last 18, against their longtime WCL rival. Wenatchee’s last win in the series was a 4-0 shutout at Goss Stadium on June 12, 2018.
The Knights are idle on Monday, their first day off since June 14. They start a two-game nonleague home series against Driveline Baseball of Kent, Washington, at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday; Wednesday’s finale begins at 12:05 p.m.
Their next WCL home game is a one-off vs. Cowlitz at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. They host the Portland Pickles over the weekend.