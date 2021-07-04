Knights rally to win in 10

The Corvallis Knights thrilled a sellout Fireworks Night crowd of 3,150 on Saturday by defeating Ridgefield 4-3 in 10 innings.

Riley Way led off the 10th with a double and was balked to third. Two intentional walks loaded the bases and Way walked home with the winning run when Nate Nankil was hit by a pitch.

The win gave the Knights (18-7, 17-6 WCL) a sweep of the home portion of the series with the Raptors (13-10). It concludes in Ridgefield at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the final game of the season’s first half.

Incoming Stanford freshman Drew Dowd threw 1⅔ scoreless innings in his Knights debut to garner the victory. He and Jake Vargas combined to hold the Raptors hitless over the final five innings; Vargas struck out three in 3⅓ scoreless frames, enabling the Knights to eventually overcome a 3-2 deficit.

Kiko Romero drove in two runs to give the Knights an early 2-0 advantage but the Raptors scored twice in the fifth to go ahead 3-2. Corvallis tied the game in the eighth when Travis Bazzana raced home from second base on a bunt single by Tanner Smith.

On Sunday, OSU’s Brock Townsend (2-0, 4.15) will start for the Knights, opposed by Washington’s Nate Weeldreyer (1-1, 6.30) in a matchup of Pac-12 Conference righties.

Corvallis returns to Goss Stadium on Monday for a 6:35 p.m. nonleague game against the Cascade Collegiate All-Stars. The Knights then host longtime WCL rival Bellingham on Tuesday through Thursday.

