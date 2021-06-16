Knights take opener against Walla Walla

The Corvallis Knights started their second road trip of the season by knocking off Walla Walla 9-2 at Borleske Stadium on Tuesday night.

Corvallis shortstop Travis Bazzana, the league’s leading hitter so far and a future Oregon State player, went 3 for 5 with a triple and 4 RBIs. Outfielder Nick Vogt of UC Santa Barbara had three hits and scored twice in his Knights debut.

Third baseman Tanner Smith had two hits and delivered a three-run double in the ninth to push the Knights' lead to 9-1. Taison Corio of Cal Poly went 2 for 3 in his Corvallis debut.

The Knights scored twice in the third, added a run in the fourth and plated three more in the fifth.

Reliever Sean Wiese of George Fox picked up the win as the southpaw tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five.

Corvallis entered Wednesday's second game with a 5-2 mark in West Coast League action.

Also debuting for the Knights on Tuesday night were outfielder Thomas Dukart of Oregon State and catcher Jake Leitgeb of Washington; outfielder Nate Nankil of Cal State Fullerton; and first baseman Kiko Romero of Central Arizona College. Dukart and Leitgeb both had singles.

