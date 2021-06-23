Knights take opener at Portland

PORTLAND — The Corvallis Knights won a thriller Monday night, topping the Pickles 6-4 by breaking a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth at Walker Stadium at Lents Park.

After scoring two runs to take the 6-4 lead, Corvallis stopper Braden Boisvert closed things out in the bottom of the frame to earn his fourth save.

With the win and Ridgefield's home loss to Yakima Valley, the Knights improved to 9-4 and took sole possession of first place in the South Division.

The Knights got things started in the ninth with a leadoff single by Kyler Stancato. Stancato advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw by the pitcher and would score the game-winning run on an RBI single to center by Taison Corio.

Corio would end up scoring on a throwing error by Portland’s third baseman on a bunt single by Tanner Smith.

Portland scored first with two runs in the first inning off starter Nathan DeSchryver. The Knights would erase the Pickles' lead with four runs in the top of the fourth. Nick Vogt led off the inning with a double and later scored on a single by Boisvert.

Nate Nankil put Corvallis up 3-2 on a two-run triple and scored on a two-out single by Jake Harvey.