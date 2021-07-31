Knights take opener

The West Coast League South leading Corvallis Knights topped the Bellingham Bells at Joe Martin Field 2-1 Friday night behind a strong starting effort by Grant Taylor and relief performance by Jake Vargas.

Taylor tossed seven innings in the series opener, allowing one run and three hits while striking out nine. Vargas worked two scoreless innings to record the save, not allowing a hit and striking out four.

Corvallis scored twice in the top of the seventh, with the game-winning RBI coming on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Riley Way. The rally was started with a walk to Kiko Romero and a single by Taison Corio to put runners at the corners with no outs.

Corvallis has won eight straight and improved their WCL record to 29-8 and overall mark to 37-10.

