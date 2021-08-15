Knights take playoff opener

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Corvallis erupted for seven runs in the third inning to take an early 7-0 lead at Ridgefield to pave their way to a West Coast League Divisional Series opening win over the Raptors, 13-6 on Saturday night.

The big hit of the inning was a grand slam by first baseman Kiko Romero, who went 3 for 5 with a triple, homer and five RBIs.

Corvallis banged out 17 hits with Riley Way going 4 for 5 with three runs scored. Nick Vogt went 3 for 6 with a double and two RBIs and Briley Knight went 2 for 5 with four RBIs.

Spencer Scott collected two singles, both in the third inning, one a two-out RBI.

Drew Dowd tossed seven innings to earn the win. The southpaw allowed nine hits, four earned runs, walked two and struck out seven. Brett Gillis tossed two scoreless innings, allowing no hits while walking none and striking out four.

Ridgefield drew a boisterous crowd of 635 for its first playoff game in club history.

The Raptors and Knights resume their playoff series Sunday at Goss Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. Lefty Ethan Ross is Corvallis' probable starting pitcher.

In the North WCLDS opener, Bellingham thumped Yakima Valley 14-1 at Joe Martin Field. Both the Bells and Corvallis can close out their divisional-round series with wins on Sunday. Bellingham travels to Yakima for Game 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0