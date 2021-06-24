Knights take series at Portland with 6-5 win

PORTLAND — Corvallis pitchers held the Portland Pickles to just two hits on Wednesday night at Walker Stadium at Lents Park, but the Knights needed a two-run uprising in the eighth inning to take a lead that Nathaniel Mendoza would not relinquish in their 6-5 win.

After squandering a 4-1 lead by giving up four runs in the seventh on no hits, Corvallis struck back. First baseman Kiko Romero led off the eighth inning with a single and moved to third on a single to right by designated hitter Braden Boisvert.

With one out, Spencer Scott delivered a game-tying RBI single to center. A batter later Kyler Stancato reached on a two-out error by the shortstop to allow the go ahead run to score.

From there, Mendoza pitched two scoreless innings to earn his third save of the season. He struck out four batters.

Colton Meyer shined, tossing 4⅓ scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out seven.

Romero and Scott paced the Knights' offense with two hits apiece.

The win gave Corvallis the series as the Knights improved to 10-4 in the West Coast League.

