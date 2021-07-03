Knights top Ridgefield, lock up playoff berth

“I had the mentality of attacking the hitters and it worked out for me,” Uber said. “Skip (coach Brooke Knight) trusts me and trusts my stuff.

“I wanted to go longer and he let me go. This was a big game, we talked about clinching the playoffs and have home-field advantage, which is really big.

“Moving forward we’re just going to keep the same mentality, keep beating teams and keep attacking.”

The Knights had only three hits but took advantage of wildness by Raptors’ starter Ryan Harvey to score four runs in the third inning. Two runs scored on wild pitches, another on a bases-loaded hit batter in the decisive inning.

Travis Bazzana and Nate Nankil had the Knights’ only RBIs. They did not have a hit over the final four innings.

Reliever Tyler Frazier finished up, stranding the tying run in the eighth and ninth innings.

The series resumes at 7:15 p.m. Saturday with the annual July 3 Fireworks Night game at Goss Stadium. Utah’s Ben Kibbe (0-1, 13.06) will start for the Knights, opposed by Oregon State signee Jaren Hunter (1-0, 2.38) in a matchup of right-handers.

The Knights head to Ridgefield on Sunday for a 3:05 p.m. encounter. They return to Goss Stadium on Monday for a 6:35 p.m. nonleague game against the Cascade Collegiate All-Stars, and then host longtime WCL rival Bellingham on Tuesday through Thursday.

