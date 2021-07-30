 Skip to main content
Knights walk it off again against Sweets
Knights walk it off again against Sweets

Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Knights defeated Walla Walla in walkoff fashion for the second game in a row on Thursday night, winning 6-5 at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis trailed 5-4 entering the ninth, but a single by Nick Vogt and a double by Taison Corio tied the score. Two walks loaded the bases and Nankil scooted home with the winner on an 0-1 wild pitch from Sweets’ closer Eric Romo with Ethan Loveless at the plate.

The Knights (28-8 WCL, 10-2 second half, 36-10 overall) rallied from a 5-0 deficit to complete a series sweep. They won 6-3 on Tuesday and 6-5 on Wednesday on Corio’s dramatic, two-out walkoff homer.

Loveless led the Knights with a homer, two singles and two RBIs. He raised his average 60 points to .333 with his third multi-hit game of the summer.

Second baseman Travis Bazzana was 3 for 5 with run. He hit .769 (10 for 13) in the series, with three doubles and six runs scored, and raised his WCL-leading average from .415 to .448.

Reliever Bradley Mullan went three scoreless innings for the victory. He struck out three and gave up one hit. Colton Meyer added 1⅔ scoreless innings of relief.

Corvallis heads to Bellingham this weekend for a three-game series at Joe Martin Stadium. The Knights took two of three from the Bells at Goss Stadium on July 6-8.

It opens a five-game homestand at 6:35 p.m. Monday with a nonleague matchup with the Northwest Star Academy All-Stars.

Corvallis 6, Walla Walla 5

WALLA WALLA;020;120;000;—;5;6;0

CORVALLIS;000;020;112;—;6;12;0

Craven, Hurd (6), Romo (8) and Wetterau; Segel, Meyer (5), Mullan (7) and Smith. WP: Mullan. LP: Romo. 2B: Nankil (C), Conniff (WW). HR: Paton 2 (WW), Folz (WW), Wood (WW).

Hits: Walla Walla 6 (Paton 2, Conniff 2, Folz, Wood); Corvallis 12 (Bazzana 3, Loveless 3, Romero 2, Vogt 2, Smith, Nankil).

RBIs: Walla Walla 5 (Paton 2, Wood 2, Folz); Corvallis 5 (Loveless 2, Vogt, Romero, Nankil).

